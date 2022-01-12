SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute
MONTH: December
STUDENT’S NAME: Mary Dunkelberger
PARENTS: Amy and Dean Dunkelberger
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Ballet
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
YMCA Teen Leader
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer as an EMT at Americus Hose Co.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Stay in the Valley to be a trauma life flight nurse
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
“Mary is a hardworking, ambitious, personable, energetic, and responsible student who demonstrates outstanding potential for success in the workforce. Additionally, she is an exemplary representative of her class, school, and community and serves as a tremendous role model for underclassmen” – Erik Strawser, School Counselor
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I want to serve my community by saving lives.