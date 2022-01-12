December_SUN Tech_Mary Dunkelberger.JPG

SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute

MONTH: December

STUDENT’S NAME: Mary Dunkelberger

PARENTS: Amy and Dean Dunkelberger

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Ballet

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

YMCA Teen Leader

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

National Honor Society

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Volunteer as an EMT at Americus Hose Co.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Stay in the Valley to be a trauma life flight nurse

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

“Mary is a hardworking, ambitious, personable, energetic, and responsible student who demonstrates outstanding potential for success in the workforce. Additionally, she is an exemplary representative of her class, school, and community and serves as a tremendous role model for underclassmen” – Erik Strawser, School Counselor

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I want to serve my community by saving lives.

