SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
MONTH: October 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Maryrose Molina-Shuman
PARENTS: Michaeline Shuman
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
My hobbies traveling, gardening and eating spicy foods.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
I am a team captain for our cross country team and track and field teams. I also feel as though I am a person who anyone feels comfortable approaching in time of need or it they want a friend
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Throughout my high school academic career, I have earned distinguished honor roll annually. I am a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and National Art Honor Society, Art Honor Society. In my athletic career I have earned Daily Item recognition, several district medals, and was a state qualifier in track and field.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
I find joy participating in my school's Key Club where I have helped complete service projects and assisted in raising donations. You may also find me helping plant flowers and weeding at the Selinsgrove Community garden or maintaining the Kidsgrove dog park.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend a four-year college and participate in track and field at the collegiate level. I also plan to take advantage of study abroad opportunities, work study programs, as well as continue to give back to my community.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I was selected to be a Young American not only because of my work ethic and involvement in the classroom but because of my positivity and inclusiveness that extends beyond the walls of SAHS.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Not being originally from Selinsgrove, I am glad I grew up here as I am confident that the community and opportunities I have experienced have well-equipped me for my future.