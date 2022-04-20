- STUDENT’S NAME: Matthew Bucaloiu
- SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
- PARENTS: Andrea and Dan Bucaloiu
- UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Wood carving/woodworking, creative writing, soccer, jump roping
- LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Varsity Soccer Captain, Planet Recycling Club Communications officer and Co-President, Spanish Club Officer
- SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: District 4 Soccer Champion, AP Scholar with Distinction, Daily Item 2nd Team All-Star, National Spanish Exam Gold Medals, Published a poem in Danville’s literary magazine
- COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Spanish Tutor, Recycling at high school football games, Farmwork on the Bucknell Farm
- PLANS: I am attending Bucknell next year with an intended major in Spanish. I plan to pursue a humanities track, exploring psychology and creative writing as well. I’m not sure where I’ll live in the future, but I plan on living in a similarly friendly community with my family, owning a dog, and continuing to do wood work.
- WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I was selected to be a Young American because I try to do my best to make the most out of every opportunity that crosses my path. I try to be a good example and help others succeed as well.
- WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I am thankful for my family, friends, teachers, and peers for their love and support throughout my life. I would not be the person I am without their help and care.