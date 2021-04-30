210501-sdi-news-nathanallred.jpg

SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School

MONTH: April

STUDENT’S NAME: Nathan Allred

PARENTS: William & Priscilla Allred

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

I play the violin

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

I am a counselor at Camp Good News and tutor math.

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

I was accepted into Bob Jones University

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:

I help teach Sunday school for preschoolers and volunteer as a counselor.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Attend Bob Jones University for Nursing.

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I am a responsible student who works hard to achieve excellence. I do my best to honor God in my work, school work, and interaction with others.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I have a great work ethic with a strong desire to serve God in everything. I highly value kindness and respect towards others. I love deep, spiritual conversations.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you