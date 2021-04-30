SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School
MONTH: April
STUDENT’S NAME: Nathan Allred
PARENTS: William & Priscilla Allred
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I play the violin
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
I am a counselor at Camp Good News and tutor math.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
I was accepted into Bob Jones University
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
I help teach Sunday school for preschoolers and volunteer as a counselor.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend Bob Jones University for Nursing.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I am a responsible student who works hard to achieve excellence. I do my best to honor God in my work, school work, and interaction with others.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have a great work ethic with a strong desire to serve God in everything. I highly value kindness and respect towards others. I love deep, spiritual conversations.