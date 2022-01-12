December_Shikellamy_Olivia Weaver.jpg

SCHOOL: Shikellamy High School

MONTH: December

STUDENT’S NAME: Olivia Weaver

PARENTS: Meghan and Andrew Weaver

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Balloon Art, Forensics Speech and Debate, Ballet, Tap, and Acting

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Vice President of the Class of 2022, Vice President of the Drama Club

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Qualified to 6 National Speech Tournaments in Duo Interpretation, 2nd Place in State Tournament in Duo Interpretation, In the Cast of 3 1st Place Competition Plays at State Tournament, Part of National Honor Society

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

I always help my church with every event and fundraiser we hold. In particular, I worked with a group called SBP in New Jersey to build homes for families affected by Hurricane Sandy.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I plan to major in Environmental Science and aid in changing how we interact with our environment

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I am involved in many aspects of the community and I want to make changes in the world that will make it a better place

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am an avid lover of theatre and I often perform in Shikellamy Theatre productions.

