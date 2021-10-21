SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
MONTH: October 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Sage Hoover
PARENTS: Shane and Shawntel Hoover
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
playing soccer and basketball
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain of the soccer team and the Awana Sparks leader at church
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor soceity, Distinquished Honor roll, Team player award for soccer and Spark award in basketball
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Key Club events, multiple events at my church, Reigles Bible Fellowship- including Sportmans Banquet, Awana, VBS and auctions
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend a four year university and obtain a degree in nursing. Then continue to reside and serve my community.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected as Young American because of my willingness to serve in our community while also being involved in the school setting.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I would like people to know how thankful I am for my immediate and extended family in the valley, who push me to always work hard but also enjoy life.