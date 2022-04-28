March_Lewisburg_Siena Brazier.jpeg

SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School

MONTH: March

STUDENT’S NAME: Siena Brazier

PARENTS: Jessica and Wade Brazier

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Field hockey ; Hurdling

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Field hockey captain; Track and Field captain

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; Daily Item's Female Track Athlete of the Year 2020; Field Hockey All-State 2nd Team 2021

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Volunteer at Evangelical Community Hospital; Volunteer Field Hockey Coach; raised money for Mini-Thon

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I plan to go to college for biochemistry, go to medical, and become a doctor

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

“Siena is a good friend to others and shows genuine concern for them. Students and staff respect her for her positive attitude and ability to be a leader. She is insightful and motivated to be a success in all of her endeavors.” – Vicki Fennell

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

If I did not become a doctor, I think it would be cool to do something involving calculus or physics.

