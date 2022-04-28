SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School
MONTH: March
STUDENT’S NAME: Siena Brazier
PARENTS: Jessica and Wade Brazier
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Field hockey ; Hurdling
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Field hockey captain; Track and Field captain
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; Daily Item's Female Track Athlete of the Year 2020; Field Hockey All-State 2nd Team 2021
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer at Evangelical Community Hospital; Volunteer Field Hockey Coach; raised money for Mini-Thon
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to go to college for biochemistry, go to medical, and become a doctor
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
“Siena is a good friend to others and shows genuine concern for them. Students and staff respect her for her positive attitude and ability to be a leader. She is insightful and motivated to be a success in all of her endeavors.” – Vicki Fennell
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
If I did not become a doctor, I think it would be cool to do something involving calculus or physics.