Young American Taylor Williams

SCHOOL: Mifflinburg Area High School
MONTH: April
STUDENT’S NAME: Taylor Williams
PARENTS: Anita and Steve Williams
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Fixing, modifying, and building musical instruments
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Marching Band Drum Major, Assistant Drum Major, President, and Historian; Rock Band leader; Link Crew Member
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Distinguished Honor Roll; NHS, Distinguished Instrumentalist Award; SVB Scholarship Award; Played and Soloed in the SU Honors Wind Ensemble; Participated in Susquehanna Valley Band (SVB); Accepted into District Choir and Band
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
Advocating for equal rights and inclusion through attending BLM and LGBTQ+ events and protests as well as spreading rescources on how people can get involved in these things
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan on attending Boston University for Music Education
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Academic Successes, Demonstrated Leadership Abilities, and Dedication to various activities at MHS including involvment in the Music Department and Drama Club
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
A goal I have for myself is to someday own my own music therapy business that offers music lessons, therapy, and also has a cat rescue.