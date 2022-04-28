SCHOOL: Line Mountain High School
MONTH: March 2022
STUDENT’S NAME: Terri Ivana Reichard
PARENTS: Craig & Tina Reichard
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
playing the piano and playing basketball
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain of field hockey and basketball teams and a leader for Vacation Bible School
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society; All Area Team and All Stars Honorable Mention for basketball, and All Stars Honorable Mention for field hockey
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
St. Peters church youth group activities, volunteer for Foulds Strong fundraisers, and volunteer for the Tiara Trot for Joy 5K event.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
attend college, get an advanced degree in the medical field, and come home to serve for my community
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I believe I was selected because of my hard work, ability to maintain academic success while participating in extracurricular activities, and leadership inside and outside of the classroom.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I love to spend time with my family and friends, and love to stay active with sports.