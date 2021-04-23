Young American Trey Lauver

SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute
MONTH: April 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Trey Lauver
PARENTS: Jason Lauver, April Lauver
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Sports
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Team Captain Midd West Football
Student Council
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Regional Wrestling competitor
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:
Youth Group Paxtonville United Methodist Church
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Study Criminal Justice and become a correctional officer
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
"Trey has the ability to stay focused on the most thought provoking tasks. He is also very involved outside of the classroom and has found an excellent work play balance, a necessary ability in today’s business. This student consistently strives to do the best every day not only for sun tech but as well as assisting the community and after school activities for personal betterment. Trey is of excellent moral character and possess the highest level of integrity of my students thus far." -Kale Geiswite, Criminal Justice Instructor
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I take education very seriously even though athletics play a large part, education is important to me.