Young American Trey Lauver

SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute

MONTH: April 2021

STUDENT’S NAME: Trey Lauver

PARENTS: Jason Lauver, April Lauver

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:  Sports

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Team Captain Midd West Football

Student Council

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Regional Wrestling competitor

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITIY:

Youth Group Paxtonville United Methodist Church

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Study Criminal Justice and become a correctional officer

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

"Trey has the ability to stay focused on the most thought provoking tasks. He is also very involved outside of the classroom and has found an excellent work play balance, a necessary ability in today’s business. This student consistently strives to do the best every day not only for sun tech but as well as assisting the community and after school activities for personal betterment. Trey is of excellent moral character and possess the highest level of integrity of my students thus far." -Kale Geiswite, Criminal Justice Instructor

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I take education very seriously even though athletics play a large part, education is important to me.

