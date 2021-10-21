September_SUN Tech_Tyler Martin.JPG

SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute

MONTH: September 2021

STUDENT’S NAME: Tyler Martin

PARENTS: Amy and David Martin

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Farm Mechanics/ Custom Fabrication

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Welding President, Council of Presidents Vice President, FFA Chapter Sentinel, Boy Scout Senior Patrol Leader

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

Eagle Scout, FFA Chapter Degree

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Eagle Scout projects totaling over 200 hours, Adopt a Highway, Community Nights Out, Penn Township Recycling

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

Structural Welding or Bridge Welding (Union) if job requires relocation; or stay local as far as central Pennsylvania

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

Tyler works hard, stays on tasks and is eager to learn. He is a natural leader and works well with his classmates.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I like to work hard and not stop till the job is done. I'm always willing to give a helping hand.

