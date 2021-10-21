SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute
MONTH: September 2021
STUDENT’S NAME: Tyler Martin
PARENTS: Amy and David Martin
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Farm Mechanics/ Custom Fabrication
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Welding President, Council of Presidents Vice President, FFA Chapter Sentinel, Boy Scout Senior Patrol Leader
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Eagle Scout, FFA Chapter Degree
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Eagle Scout projects totaling over 200 hours, Adopt a Highway, Community Nights Out, Penn Township Recycling
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Structural Welding or Bridge Welding (Union) if job requires relocation; or stay local as far as central Pennsylvania
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Tyler works hard, stays on tasks and is eager to learn. He is a natural leader and works well with his classmates.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I like to work hard and not stop till the job is done. I'm always willing to give a helping hand.