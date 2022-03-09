SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School
MONTH: January 2022
STUDENT’S NAME: Veronica Stanford
PARENTS: Todd & Bethany Stanford
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
I play the trombone and enjoy singing and harmonizing with my friends.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Varsity Soccer Captain, Senior Class Treasurer, School Newspaper Sports Editor, Student Council Historian, National Honor Society President.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
PHAC Soccer Coaches Honorable Mention, PHAC Senior Soccer All Star, Distinguished Honor Roll every marking period.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Active Key Club Member, Youth Helper at Church, Service Projects with National Honor Society & Tri-M Music Honor Society, Volunteered at Youth Sports Camps.
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to attend the University of Vermont and major in Education or History.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
I was chosen to be a Young American because I am a kind and helpful person. I work hard in the classroom and on the sports field, while giving back to my community.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am a huge supporter of Women's Sports including the US Women's National Soccer Team, NWSL and WNBA.