SCHOOL: Selinsgrove Area High School

MONTH: January 2022

STUDENT’S NAME: Veronica Stanford

PARENTS: Todd & Bethany Stanford

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

I play the trombone and enjoy singing and harmonizing with my friends.

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Varsity Soccer Captain, Senior Class Treasurer, School Newspaper Sports Editor, Student Council Historian, National Honor Society President.

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

PHAC Soccer Coaches Honorable Mention, PHAC Senior Soccer All Star, Distinguished Honor Roll every marking period.

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Active Key Club Member, Youth Helper at Church, Service Projects with National Honor Society & Tri-M Music Honor Society, Volunteered at Youth Sports Camps.

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I plan to attend the University of Vermont and major in Education or History.

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

I was chosen to be a Young American because I am a kind and helpful person. I work hard in the classroom and on the sports field, while giving back to my community.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am a huge supporter of Women's Sports including the US Women's National Soccer Team, NWSL and WNBA.

