SCHOOL: Danville Area High School
MONTH: January
STUDENT’S NAME: Mariana Arnabar
PARENTS: Sergio and Ana Arnabar
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Likes to travel, cook, and enjoys watching old cinemas
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
President of the Danville Area National Honor Society, Vice President of the Danville class of 2022, President of Key Club, Vice President of Planet Club, Marketing Director of Young Samaritans,
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Member of the National Honor Society, Medalist in the National Spanish Exam, District 4 Women’s Tennis Doubles Semi-finalist, 2021 PHAC Women’s Tennis Champions
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer through Young Samaritans at the Good Samaritan, Mission trips to Louisville, Kentucky and Greensboro, North Carolina with their church, Made lap blankets for the nursing homes, distributed Thanksgiving meals to local communities, Assisted in making the beautifying the environment through Adopt a Highway
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Pursue a degree in business with a study abroad in Spain, and interested in obtaining more exposure with other countries’ cultures, while maintaining their involvement in the community
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Mariana is always friendly and kind to everyone she meets. Mariana has given back to the community during just her senior year than some people do in a lifetime. She is a tremendous leader, and she always seems to be doing the right thing, regardless of what others may think of her.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Mariana’s family is very important to them. Mariana came to the United States as a child, and has learned to thrive in Danville, PA while still holding true to their family values from Mexico.