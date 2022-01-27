SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School
MONTH: January
STUDENT’S NAME: Caleb Kim
PARENTS: Charles Kim and Joyce Kim
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Soccer; playing the violin
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Link Crew Leader; Key Club Editor; Bible Study Leader; Calculus Club President
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Advanced Placement Scholar; National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; Greenhand FFA Degree
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer soccer coach; help at soup kitchen and food bank
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
I plan to go to college to study biology, become a doctor after medical school, and start a family.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
(from Vicki Fennell) Caleb is a student with strong character. He is a very positive role model in our school and displays excellent leadership qualities.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am known as the "Great Wall" on the soccer pitch.