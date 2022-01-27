January_Lewisburg_Caleb Kim.jpeg

SCHOOL: Lewisburg Area High School

MONTH: January

STUDENT’S NAME: Caleb Kim

PARENTS: Charles Kim and Joyce Kim

UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:

Soccer; playing the violin

LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:

Link Crew Leader; Key Club Editor; Bible Study Leader; Calculus Club President

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:

National Advanced Placement Scholar; National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; Greenhand FFA Degree

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

Volunteer soccer coach; help at soup kitchen and food bank

FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):

I plan to go to college to study biology, become a doctor after medical school, and start a family.

WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?

(from Vicki Fennell) Caleb is a student with strong character. He is a very positive role model in our school and displays excellent leadership qualities.

WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am known as the "Great Wall" on the soccer pitch.

Tags

Trending Video