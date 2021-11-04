STUDENT’S NAME: Nicholas Eppley
SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
PARENTS: Ethan and Joann Eppley
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Watching Premier League Soccer
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Two-year varsity soccer captain
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: National Honor Society, Distinguished Honor Roll (entire high school career), ORISE National STEM Competition Winner, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award winner, Student of the Month Award winner in grades 8, 9, 10, and 11, Daily Item Soccer All-Star, PHAC First Team Soccer Forward
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Volunteer in the kids wing at Grace Covenant Community Church and Communities “Day in the Park”, 5th Grade Outdoor Ed counselor, multiple blood drives, and helped with my brother’s youth soccer team.
PLANS: Attend college for nutritional sciences with the desire to get into the sports nutrition field.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I believe I was selected because I am a motivated student with a strong work ethic. I also try my best to be kind to everyone and find value in everyone.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? In my spare time I enjoy lifting weights, golfing, and playing Xbox with my friends.
STUDENT’S NAME: Gabriel Stetler
SCHOOL: Mifflinburg Area High School
PARENTS: Kristin and Clint Stetler
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Watching and playing sports of all kinds
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: 2021 Football Team Captain, Link Crew leader, RISE club member, student council member
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: National Honor Society member, Distinguished Honor Roll, 2020 all-PHAC second team kicker, 2019 all-PHAC Honorable Mention kicker, Admissions Introduction Mission Graduate at the Coast Guard Academy
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way volunteer (Live United Concert volunteer, furniture moving for families in need, Chili cookoff fundraiser, Herr Memorial Library kids program), volunteered at Mifflinburg 4th of July 5K Race
PLANS: Attend college for business (most likely not in the Valley)
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I was selected to be a Young American because of my demonstrated leadership abilities inside and outside the classroom. I portray good character and maintain academic success while juggling extracurricular activities
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I like to play with my 120-pound lab and golden retriever mix.