- STUDENT’S NAME: Hannah Fee
- SCHOOL: Mifflinburg Area High School
- PARENTS: Janine and Brian Fee
- UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Working out, shopping, playing lacrosse, and hanging out with my family and friends
- LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Senior Class President, student council attendance secretary, three year miff lacrosse captain
- SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Bronze, silver, and hopefully Gold Award soon for Girl Scouts
- COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I have gone on mission trips to, Montana, Wrightville (PA), and Puerto Rico
- PLANS: I plan to attend a four year university and major in marketing. Once I get my degree, I plan on doing something in the fashion industry.
- WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I feel I was selected because I try my hardest at everything I do and present kindness to everyone
- WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I want people to know that I try to spread my kindness regularly. You never know when someone is having a bad day. Being friendly could make that person’s day. Please be kind.
- STUDENT’S NAME: Kelsey Bishop
- SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
- PARENTS: Dan and Molly Bishop
- UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Singing and acting
- LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: National Honor Society Treasurer, Senior Class Secretary, Vocal Department President, Former Theatre Department Vice President
- SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Distinguished Honor Roll, represented Midd-West in PMEA District and Regional Chorus Festivals, First Chair in PMEA 2020-2021 District Chorus
- COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Blood Drives, Outdoor Education Counselor, Volunteer at Pathfinder's after school program, Youth Group community outreaches
- PLANS: Attend Elizabethtown College for Occupational Therapy
- WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I'm a hard working student who is positive and encouraging to others.
- WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I enjoy reading, kayaking, and spending time with friends.