Lorna Oldt
School: Midd-West High School
Parents: Heidy and Jason Oldt
Unique talents, hobbies: My hobbies include fishing, baking, field hockey, and softball
Leadership positions held: I am the vice president of MWHS Student Council, captain of the MWHS Varsity Field Hockey Team, secretary of MWHS National Honors Society, and a Class Congress representative.
Special achievements or awards: Special achievements include, membership in National Honors Society, making distinguished honor roll (8th-12th grade), 2020 & 2021 HAC-II All Star Honors in field hockey, and Daily Item Scholar Athlete recognition.
Community service: I participate in “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” Highway clean-up and blood drives. I volunteer at the annual community Thanksgiving meal, and various other activities supported by the school and community organizations.
Plans: I plan to further my education, eventually becoming a physician who will return to my rural community providing residents local access to medical care.
Why you were selected to be a Young American: I have a good work ethic and I am willing to do whatever is asked of me. My challenging workload and extracurricular activities, as well as with my ability to get along with everyone is a testament to my character.
Something you would like people to know about you: I have enjoyed growing up in this rural setting, affording me the opportunity to appreciate such activities as fishing, hunting, and gardening among other things. Although I hope to study abroad and experience other cultures someday, I will always be thankful for my community, teachers, and family for the support they have provided. I am incredibly proud to be a Midd-West Mustang.
Delaney Kraus
School: Mifflinburg
Parents: Danielle and John Kraus
Unique talents, hobbies: Photography and videography
Leadership positions held: Class historian, cheer captain, yearbook editor
Special achievements or awards: Bronze Award and Silver Award
Community service: Girl Scouts is an organization I participate in where I do a lot of volunteer work.
Plans: I plan to attend Dusquene University.
Why you were selected to be a Young American: I was selected to be a Young American because I value my academics and extra circular activities.
Something you would like people to know about you: I will always try to better myself and the community around me.