STUDENT’S NAME: Ashton Canelo
SCHOOL: Meadowbrook Christian School
PARENTS: Henry and Kim Canelo
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Playing the guitar
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: National Honor Society Member, Student Government Student Chaplain, Milton High School Football Team Captain, Meadowbrook Christian School Basketball Captain
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: NHS member, Honor Roll, Outstanding Student Athlete
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Active member of Meadowbrook Christian School Key Club, assist at Panther Cub football at weekly practices and on game Days, MCS Cares Projects and volunteer tutor
PLANS: I am undecided at this time.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? Willingness to participate and serve in various student led opportunities such as Formal Committee School Pep Rallies, and MCS Worship Team
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I enjoy working and serving along side others. I try my best to lead by example and be a good influence to the younger students and those around me. I also love to sing. STUDENT’S NAME: Isaiah Clark
SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School
PARENTS: Nathan and Trish Clark
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Gardening, hunting, four wheelers, violin, archery
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Group leader at VBS
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Word of Life Creative Discipleship Award- 2019, 2020, 2021 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Volunteering for Upward & VBS, running the sound booth at church, missions trips to Rochester, NY
PLANS: Go to college, then start on an undecided career. I would like to stay in the area if possible.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I usually have a good attitude, do well in school, and participate in school events and sports.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I have two younger brothers, a younger sister, and a Great Dane. I milk cows two days a week before school.