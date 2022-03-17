February_Lewisburg_Maggie Daly.jpeg
  • STUDENT’S NAME: Maggie Daly
  • SCHOOL: Lewisburg
  • PARENTS: Kevin Daly and Stephanie Larson
  • UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Running long distance and learning foreign languages
  • LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Captain of Cross Country team
  • SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: AP Scholar with Distinction
  • COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: 2 summer mission trips with the First Presbyterian CHurch
  • PLANS: Go to college (stay on East coast); run lots of marathons; read lots of books
  • WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I am dedicated to academics and my extracurriculars (track and cross country; marching band; jazz band; musicals)
  • WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I love traveling, and I hope to someday work in a job that allows me to live all over the world.

Trending Video