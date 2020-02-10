Young Americans plan to study engineering, cybersecurity

STUDENT’S NAME: Hunter Beward
SCHOOL: Midd-West High School
PARENTS: Brian and Amy Beward
HOMETOWN: Middleburg
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Hunting and enjoying the outdoors.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Varsity Golf co-captain, Boy Scout Junior Assistant Scoutmaster, Choir Section Leader, Class Congress, Student Council
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Eagle Scout, Distinguished Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Student of the Month (ninth and eleventh grades).
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: Outdoor Education Counselor, Boy Scout Service Projects, Halfway Dam Marathon Aid Station Volunteer
PLANS: Earn a degree in engineering
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I believe in helping others and improving my community.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? I trust in God to guide me throughout my life.
STUDENT’S NAME: Jack Garvin
SCHOOL: Northumberland Christian School
PARENTS: Robert and Tesha Garvin
HOMETOWN: Danville
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Playing the piano.
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD: Captain of soccer and basketball teams.
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS: Daily Item Student-Athlete of the Week; all-star awards in soccer and basketball. Honor roll student 9-12.
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY: I play the piano at church and volunteer in the church nursery. Coach both K-3 and 4-6 grade elementary basketball teams. I have gone on missions trips to Haiti and Costa Rica.
PLANS: I plan to attend Geneva College for computer science and cybersecurity.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN? I am a hard worker and take my responsibilities for school and sports seriously.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU? Jesus Christ was sent into the world to save his people from their sin, and I am one of those people. I’m certain my eternity will be spent in heaven when I die.