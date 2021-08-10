The Daily Item
Bucknell is coming off a spring season in which the Bison appeared in the Patriot League’s first football championship game.
However, after graduating 23 seniors — including eight starters on defense — Bucknell is going to need a lot of production from its underclassmen if it is going to return to the top of the conference.
“We do have a small class of seniors — just numerically — and a small class of juniors, numerically,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “That’s the biggest challenge that we have.”
On a 90-player roster, the Bison have 13 seniors, 13 juniors, 32 sophomores and 32 freshmen.
“We don’t have a large group of seniors,” Cecchini said. “The leadership that has to be taking place has to be double the burden of what a typical senior would have because we just don’t have as many players that are on that top end of our team.”
Both the sophomores and freshmen are currently less than a week into their first full camp at the college level, so Cecchini isn’t sure how they will respond to a full season.
“We’re going to need the test of combat, to go out there and play in these live situations on Saturdays for us to truly mature as a football team,” Cecchini said.
That maturation will be key if Bucknell is to challenge the top teams in the league, which are expected to be two-time defending champion Holy Cross and Fordham, which has the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, according to the preseason poll.
The Bison swept the other two Pennsylvania Patriot League schools — Lehigh and Lafayette — for the first time since 2014 during the spring season.
Despite the fact that his team is young, there’s a lot that Cecchini likes about a Bison a little less than a month before their season opener — Sept. 4 at Sacred Heart.
“We have a lot of talent on our team right now,” Cecchini said. “I think without question, we are a team that is bigger and faster and stronger and more athletic than the prior two teams I coached here at Bucknell. We’ve continued to make strides in that regard.”
The Bison came the closest to unseating the Crusaders last year, and Bucknell hopes to claim the title this year. The league’s coaches and sports information directors think a Fordham team led by senior quarterback Tim DeMorat are the most likely team to keep Holy Cross from a third straight title.
“We have an experienced offense this season,” DeMorat said. “We are looking to put in the work, and show everyone what we can do.”