Living in a one-bid conference like the Patriot League, Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff understands their season essentially comes down to one week in March. Get hot at the right time, regardless of record, and you are in the NCAA tournament.
Getting to that point will be a work in progress, but one that history shows will likely be expedited by history and tradition. The Bison went 12-6 in the Patriot League last winter but fell to American in the tournament finale with an automatic NCAA bid on the line. And even with a roster that will feature six freshmen or sophomores in the top nine, Bucknell should be right at the right time.
In the opener at Drexel, the Bison started two seniors, a junior and two sophomores. The six reserves who all saw action were freshmen or sophomores.
“We feel like we’ve got some pretty talented youth and some veterans who have been patient and waited their turn,” Woodruff said. “The youth is where the bulk of the talent is, but we expect them all to provide contributions.
Preseason All-Patriot selection Cecelia Collins is Bucknell’s top returner after averaging 11.1 points, 4.6 boards and nearly three assists a year ago. She had a career-high 23 points in a WNIT matchup with Drexel and hit double figures in 19 or 31 games.
With so many young players, the last thing Woodruff needed to see was injuries. But the Bison dealt with some all summer, which he said has slowed progress a little bit heading into his fourth season.
“It’s been choppy; we’ve kind of had an overkill of injuries and we haven’t really been able to some rhythm since July,” he said. “We have all of the pieces, we’re just not where we want to be at this point.”
The Bison have a challenging schedule that includes two ACC teams — Virginia Tech and Syracuse — part of the process when it comes to scheduling, Woodruff said.
“We want to have a few games where we are a heavy underdog — we have Virginia Tech, a top 15 team — somewhere we are a favorite and whoever plays the best that day wins. It’s all for development. You want to win every game, but the three most important games are at the end of the year.
“The rest of it is just for seeding. This is a one-week league. Those are the games when you have to be good.”
Preseason favorite Boston is probably the most talented team, Woodruff said, with “tremendous guard play and no real weaknesses.”
The Bison, he said, are capable of being in the running for a title. “Most of the rest of the league fits where we are,” he said. “In the championship mix with some holes through graduation that needed to be filled depending on the young players.”