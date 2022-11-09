In the span of one year, Susquehanna’s women’s basketball team has gone through a nearly entire roster overhaul, from a squad with seven seniors to just three this year on a team that also has a dozen freshmen or sophomores. That means fans, and fourth-year coach Gabby Holko will have to learn on the go.
The River Hawks are coming off a 12-12 season that included an 8-2 non-conference mark. Susquehanna was 4-10 in the tough Landmark Conference that included three NCAA tournament teams in Scranton, Elizabethtown and Catholic.
After extensive workouts with the university’s strength and conditioning coaches leading into preseason camp, Holko said her squad was able to take advantage of a quick in the school calendar to get a jump start on practice.
“We are an extremely young team, but the preseason was really great,” she said. “We started regular practice during fall break, so we were able to do doubles for four days straight. So by the time some teams had their first practice, we had eight. We were able to get a lot installed. The girls worked their behinds off to get ready quickly.”
Even with so few seniors, Holko said leaders have quickly emerged on a roster that is in search of them. She pointed to seniors Victoria Clarke, starting center Isabella Schwabe, out of Hazleton, and guard Kaitlyn Lynch along with sophomore Kenzie Selvaggi.
“With seven seniors last year, Izzy is in a new position as a leader, but she has really taken it in, taken the younger players under her wings,” Holko said. “Our leaders have done a great job with everything, there was a buy-in up and down the roster.
“With such a young team, they were able to get out there and put the work in.”
In the backcourt, Holko is high on Selvaggi and Lynch, the leading returning scorer who averaged 9 points a game last winter. That duo will be relied upon heavily, Holko said.
“Kenzie has worked extremely hard and Kaitlyn, in my mind is one of the best guards in the Landmark. She can take someone off the bounce, shoot the ball and is one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve seen. She’s more of a lead-by-example type player.”
Holko said she has seen some good things and some things that need to be fixed in the team’s two preseason scrimmages. She said the team is 8-9 deep and “The talent is there, we just have to put it together.”
In addition to the rugged Landmark Conference schedule, the highlight of the regular season will be a league game against Scranton at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Jan. 15.
“It’s the mecca of basketball, something that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids,” Holko said. “When you think about the number of games that have been played there, the people who have stepped on that floor, we are very grateful for our commissioner finding a way to work out this deal.”