Like many teams, Danville was adversely affected by last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.
"Last year was really tough for every program with COVID, but I really like this group and I think they will grow each day as a team," Ironmen coach Seth Kanaskie said.
Kanaskie had a young team then, and he has a young team now. His five key returners are all underclassmen.
They are juniors Caden Hagerman (160/172), Blake Sassaman (113/120) and Kyle Vanden Heuvel (132), and sophomores Wes Whapham (152/160) and Aaron Johnson (152/160).
“We are still a young group and building leaders is crucial for our success,” Kanaskie said.
Kanaskie is looking for bigger things from Hagerman (15-7), Sassaman (19-5) and Whapham (16-10).
“We are really excited to have 19 kids back on the roster. Caden Hagerman, Blake Sassaman and Wes Whapham all saw the district tournament last year as freshmen/sophomores, and need to take on a large role this year. I look for a lot of leadership and growth from them.,” Kanaskie said.
He added that Vanden Heuvel (14-7) should continue to grow as a wrestler and leader.
“He has put a lot of time into the sport, and I am excited for him to compete,” Kanaskie added.
Kanaskie is excited to welcome back a pair of seniors who were injured last season: Nolan Coombe and Jacob Ray both compete at 138 and 145.
This season, albeit with a lot of lingering unknowns, Kanaskie said he expects to see a group that grows together.
He said it is key to stay focused and remain healthy, but he added, “I really like our balance and for the opportunity for each kid to grow as the season progresses.”
Kanaskie said the wrestlers are buying into the culture and pushing each other to be better.
The coach said the strength of this team is its work ethic.
“This group has proven early that they are willing to learn and put in the work that it requires to climb,” Kanaskie said. “Our team is very open and communicates often about goals. This team looks to turn some heads and get better each time it steps on the mat."
He said several individuals are ready to take on a bigger role and take a step forward.
“I am very excited to see them get on the mat for more competition,” he said.
The Ironmen open the season Tuesday when they host Milton in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover meet. They next head to Towanda the following Saturday for the Dandy Duals. In addition to the host Black Knights, the other teams will be Coudersport, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Montgomery, Williamson and Wyoming Area.
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Seth Kanaskie
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 11-6, 2-4 HAC-1
Key returners: Caden Hagerman, jr., 160/172; Aaron Johnson, so., 152/160; Blake Sassaman, jr., 113/120; Wes Whapham, 152/160; Kyle VandenHeuvel, jr., 132.
Rest of roster: Braeden Earlston, sr., 106; Austin Springer, fr., 106; Eli Welliver, fr., 113/120; Gavin Haggerty, so., 126; Matt Thompson, fr., 126; Nolan Coombe, sr., 138/145; Jacob Ray, jr., 138/145; Sam Meloy, so., 172; Nick Hardner, so., 189; Conner Jones, sr., 189; Tyler Artley, sr., 189; Jacob Gilbert, sr., 215; Justin Kutcher, so., 285; Sean Johnson, jr., 160.