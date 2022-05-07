Robert B. “Bobby” Young Jr., 48, of Blossom Hill Road, passed away Friday, May 6, at his home.
Bobby was born Oct. 20, 1973, a son of June M. (Buchanan) and the late Robert B. Young Sr.
He was a 1992 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He was a talented wrestler, baseball and football player and avid Yankees and Notre Dame fan.
Bobby was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Sunbury.
Bobby was loved by everyone, Anyone who knew Bobby would agree that he brought life into a room. He was loved for his kind heart and big personality.
In addition to his mother, Bobby is survived by his sister Barbara Hallick-Yeomans and husband Randy of Sunbury, niece and nephews Michael and Garrett Hallick, Brett, Brianna and Jacob Yeomans, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his pap (his best friend) and his gram Buchanan and his grandmother and grandfather Young.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby’s memory may be made to his church, St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland where the funeral service will be held at noon with Father Fred Wangwe as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.