Listen to Tom Feltman and he’ll tell you the key to East Juniata’s 2023 campaign is gaining needed momentum.
While his Tigers may appear to be climbing toward the upper end of the developmental ladder — even though they have a lot of youngsters slated to log plenty of minutes. What a glance at the roster won’t tell opponents is Feltman’s personnel has played a lot of soccer together at the lower levels, so they’ve built chemistry and cohesiveness even before reaching the varsity scene.
Regardless of the intangibles, however, EJ needs to string together some positive results and show tangible gains.
If that happens — and Feltman genuinely believes it can — his Tigers may be a factor in what should be a competitive Tri-Valley League that will feature seven teams in 2023. Numbers prevented St. Joseph’s Catholic from fielding a team last year, but apparently not now.
“We are young in age and class, but we have a lot of experience,” said Feltman, whose Tigers (4-5-1) finished fourth in the TVL. “We need to start off strong, build confidence and let our experience really show. We have 16 girls, but they’ve played a lot together. If we can build confidence in ourselves, we can have a successful season.”
Although senior center back Cadee Becker is the Tigers’ lone returning all-star, she’ll be surrounded by plenty of familiar faces since Feltman’s group features nine players that started in 2023. Senior Bryleigh Melott, as well as sophomores Maddison Snyder and Carolyn Dressler, returns to an EJ defensive backfield that will introduce freshman central defender Riley Apple to the rest of the TVL.
Sophomores Makaylyn Peters and Kye Coudriet, juniors Addyson Feltman and Haley Hoffman, and senior Jacey Brubaker highlight an experienced midfield that also could include Snyder and Dressler. Senior Sara Brackbill returns up top while Feltman also could see time at forward.
While reigning champion Susquenita graduated all-league players Samantha Wechsler and Mady Fleisher — Wechsler shared most valuable player honors with Millersburg’s high-scoring Jana Strait — the Blackhawks will continue to be a tough out.
Whether controlling play in the midfield or running amok up top, Strait figures to be a handful yet again after collecting 33 goals throughout the 2022 campaign for a Millersburg outfit that reached the District 3-AA quarterfinals before tumbling to eventual champ Wyomissing. Senior Gracie Griffiths will complement Strait in the attack, while junior Keira Sweppenhiser returns up top.
Seniors Emilee Deibert and Kyia Daley return in the defensive backfield — so does sophomore Aryana Willier — while senior Katie Leaman adds more experience in the midfield. Senior goalkeeper Avah Koppenhaver, one of eight returning starters, also is back.
Blessed with nine seniors on a roster some 32 players strong, Line Mountain skipper Matt Bednar believes his Eagles are fully capable of grinding out enough victories to push them into contention for TVL laurels and postseason play. If a quartet of seniors — goalkeeper Jenelle Frye, defender Sierra Klinger and midfielders Queenlyn Zartman and Emma Renn — can provide productivity and leadership.
“The skill on this team is not to be taken lightly,” Bednar said of his fourth Line Mountain squad. “With a positive attitude and determination and focus on training, the Eagles should be a contending team.”
within our league. If the team can stay positive and keep putting in the hard work, we hope to make it to some postseason action.”