This election season has become somewhat frustrating due to the quantity of information bombarding everyone on television and other sources.
It is very frustrating that when campaign signs are placed in what appear to be acceptable public places they soon disappear after placement. I’m aware of what the legal sign placement regulations are but the mysterious removal/disappearance of the signs isn’t logical. It appears as though there are entities and/or individuals who wish to suppress freedom of speech by removing the signs.
I’ve traveled to south-central Pennsylvania in recent weeks and I’ve seen campaign signs placed in similar areas as those placed in Northumberland and Snyder counties. Those signs have remained in place for several weeks and additional signs are appearing as the election season continues. I wish that locally the right of freedom of speech would be respected and that signs would not disappear as they have been.
There is no doubt that many voters have different preferences and opinions of the current candidates and may like or dislike the positions that candidates support. I want to encourage all local voters to research and educate themselves about some of the information contained in the television ads that are broadcast on local television stations. By educating yourself about what an opposing candidate or PAC states in a television ad you can get a much clearer idea that some statements aren’t completely factual.
Many times, what is stated is only a small amount of information that distorts the candidates’ actual statement or related personal information. The snippet of information makes the opposing candidate appear dishonest when in reality there is more information easily available to debunk what seems dishonest. I’ve researched several bits of information that I found to be quite extreme only to find out that what I heard on TV was only a small unflattering bit of information of a more complete story. I encourage all voters to be sure they educate themselves with facts before deciding how they will vote.
As election day approaches, I encourage every eligible voter to plan ahead and set aside time on Nov. 8, to go to your polling place and vote. Your vote is your voice.
Michael Dock,
Northumberland