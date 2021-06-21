NEW COLUMBIA — Connor Melton had only caught one fish in his life before Monday. The 9-year-old was unsure if he would be brave enough to touch one if he caught another.
Monday he was, which is the point of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s HERYN — Helping Engage our River’s Youth with Nature — program.
The first 12 of what will be 72 participants this week kicked off the new HERYN program — pronounced like the bird heron — at the Central Pennsylvania Wesleyan Campground in New Columbia on Monday.
The six-day kayaking and fishing program days are designed to introduce local youths to the outdoors.
Children from 10 different counties will take part in the program this week, which was bolstered by one of 14 Pennsylvania’s Fish and Boat Commission grants to help boost education-related outdoor activities across Pennsylvania among current, past and future anglers and boaters.
The R3 Education Grant Program is designed to recruit, retain and reactivate anglers and boaters across the state by increasing the number of learning opportunities.
Ten-year-old Arayana Eicher also found success at the fishing pond. “I never thought I’d catch this many fish,” she said after catching two. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”
Adult volunteer Mike Arnold said he finds the entire expereince refreshing.
“I love to see these kids out here, especially those who’ve never had an opportunity like this,” he said as he helped the kids tie palomar knots to fish.
“You can see how they improve by the minute.”
Arnold was working with Melton when he reeled in his four fish Monday.
“The fishing was my favorite part, it was cool,” he said.
John Zaktansky, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, hopes this week’s camp is just the start.
Campers spent part of the day getting an introduction to kayaking.
There they worked in the pool before taking their newfound skills to the nearby pond.
While one group was working the kayaks and paddles, the others were learning how to tie knots to fish, study different types of fish species and work on some casting.
“Our goal is to get kids connected with nature in general,” Zaktansky said.
“Too many spend a lot of time on devices and in front of screens. This gets them out. We’ve been targeting kids that don’t have a lot of experience. We have a ton of instructors here with a lot of experience. It’s a good, diverse group we have here.”