The Daily Item
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s HERYN (Helping Engage our River’s Youth with Nature) program days connect young people (ages 9-14) with kayaking/fishing skills instruction in kayaking and fishing, teaching the fundamentals while building confidence and sparking a vested interest in our outdoor resources with the next generation of stewards.
Kayaking instruction begins in a swimming pool where students learn how to properly fit a life jacket, experience what it is like to manuever in water with a life jacket, how to properly use a paddle, how to safely board a kayak and how to handle a potential kayak flip. Instruction then continues at the lake with paddling and maneuvering skills instruction and eventually competitions in which students have to use the skills they’ve learned earlier in the day.
Fishing instruction starts with an equipment overview, introduction and practice with the Palomar knot, rigging tips, casting instruction, practice and competition (distance and accuracy), learning how to bait a hook, land a fish, handle a fish and safely release it back to a waterway. There is also a session on how to clean and cook panfish. Last year, over the six program days, our participants caught more than 800 fish (bass, bluegills, other panfish).
Each program day ends with an Enviroscape presentation and group discussion about watersheds, pollution and ways to better protect our aquatic resources. Afterward, we give out awards, some cool items and graduating certificates.
Primary 2023 HERYN Program Days will be held June 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28 at the Central PA Wesleyan Campground in New Columbia, PA (Union County). Early registration for this event, which is free and open to young people ages 9-14, can be completed at middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/heryn-program.html.