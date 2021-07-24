With sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Yung Ja Kim on June 25, 2021, at the age of 86 after a brief illness.
Our beloved spouse and mother, Yung Ja Kim (née Hong) was born Nov. 6, 1934, in Seoul, Korea. After graduating from Ewha Women's University in Seoul, Korea, in 1957, she was employed at Korea's Ministry of Health and Social Affairs as a research scientist where she was a registered and licensed pharmacist.
In 1959, she arrived in the United States on a student visa and was enrolled at Oregon State College (now Oregon State University), majoring in pharmacology. Due to her outstanding academic record, she was awarded a Panhellenic Scholarship and lived in the sororities: Delta Zeta, Kappa Delta, and Chi Omega.
She met her future husband Jai Bin Kim, a fellow Korean student also on a student visa, at Oregon State. They married in June 1960, became naturalized U.S. citizens, and went on to have four children. Under Mrs. Kim's guidance, all her children excelled in the arts including theater, piano concerto competitions, and numerous other cultural events in the Central Susquehanna Valley of Pennsylvania.
Due to Mrs. Kim's diligent attention and care, her children also were academically accomplished, graduating from: Cornell University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Carnegie-Mellon University, Penn State University graduate school, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania MBA program, and Northeastern University School of Law.
In addition to being a bowler, golfer, and table tennis champion, Mrs. Kim was active in various civic activities such as fundraising for the Mental Health Association, Heart Association, and Arthritis Foundation. She was also a den mother for the Boy Scouts Association, an assistant in Lewisburg Middle School science classes, and a volunteer for the League of Women Voters. From 1985 to 1995, she established a second career in real estate as a Realtor and real estate appraiser.
She was fortunate to have traveled the world with her husband and children, from the Great Wall of China to the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt; from St. Petersburg, Russia to Machu Picchu, Peru; from Austria to Tanzania; from Singapore to Brazil; and from Thailand to France. Mrs. Kim was fluent in English, Korean, Japanese, and German. Her life was very full and blessed.
She is survived by her husband, Jai B. Kim of Lewisburg, and four children: Clara in Vienna, Va.; Vivian in Millbrae, Calif.; Robert in Lexington, S.C.; and Patricia in Los Gatos, Calif. Her four grandchildren are Alison and Christina Luckett of Virginia, and Sara and James Niemeyer of California. She is also survived by three brothers and one sister.