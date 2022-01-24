Yvonne “Vonnie” Weisen, 86, of Shamokin Dam, went home to glory Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Richfield Healthcare Center, Richfield.
She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Shamokin Dam, to the late Robert and Mary (Mitchell) Ray. She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1953 and was proud to be an Owl.
In August 1954, she married the love of her life, YNC Thomas Weisen of Beavertown, who preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 1985.
Vonnie was a member of the Shamokin Dam United Methodist Church. She loved to watch sports, walk, play bingo, and spend time with her family and friends. She also loved to watch her grandchildren participate in sporting events. Vonnie was the most loyal and diehard Penn State football fan. She would attend every home and away game; including Bowl games. She also was a huge fan of PSU field hockey and wrestling.
Surviving are her two sons and their wives, Keith and Gloria Weisen of Middleburg and Tom and Sue Weisen of Sunbury; her four grandchildren, Amber and Jesse Jordan of Middleburg, Mallory and Larry Federoff of Pittsburgh, Joshua and Meghan Weisen of Northumberland, and Nathan and Heather Weisen of Sunbury; and five great-grandchildren, Sydney and Chase Jordan, Gage, Layla, and Presley Weisen.
Yvonne was proceeded in death by five siblings, Robert “Bob” Ray, Forrest “Sam” Ray, John “Jack” Ray, Doris Feger, and Joyce Krainak.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
Interment will immediately follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
The family requests anyone attending the services to please wear a mask and also practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Penn State’s Thon event that aids in assisting children battle cancer. Donations can be made on their website at www.thon.org.