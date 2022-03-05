Zachary and Joey Reiff, infant sons of Aaron Lynn and Janice Marie (Zimmerman) Reiff, of 288 Dorman Lane, Mifflinburg, entered into the arms of Jesus at the time of their birth at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Surviving are three sisters, Kiona Reiff, Sophia Reiff, Savanna Reiff all at home; paternal grandparents, Paul Z. and Louise M. Reiff, of Mifflinburg; maternal grandparents, Ira R. and Arlene M. Zimmerman, of Millmont; paternal great-grandmother, Laura Z. Reiff, of Millmont; paternal great-grandmother, Lydia M. Martin, of Mifflinburg; maternal great-grandparents, Daniel M. and Alice W. Burkholder, of Mifflinburg, and maternal great-grandparents, Phares L. and Ada B. Zimmerman, of Millmont.
They were preceded in death by two brothers, Rylinn and Felix Reiff; maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Zimmerman, and by paternal great-grandfathers, Aaron E. Reiff and Levi N. Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Cemetery, 274 Kaiser Run Road, Millmont, with home the ministry officiating.
The family is being served by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals – Cremations – Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.