NORTHUMBERLAND — Zartman Construction has added a 115-ton truck-mounted crane to its equipment fleet.
“We are very excited to add this new crane to our lineup,” said Tim Clark, vice president of operations at Zartman Construction. “It adds great versatility to our fleet, especially for our HVAC customers.”
The Grove TMS900-2 has a 169-foot main boom with a folding swing away jib that can reach a tip height of 260 feet.
The outriggers can be placed in four different positions, providing excellent flexibility in the tightest of spots, Zartman personnel said.
The hydraulic luff makes this an excellent up-and-over roof top machine.
The new crane expands the Zartman fleet to nine cranes, ranging from 8.5 ton to 300 ton. With this wide array, Zartman is equipped to handle any project large or small, company officials said.