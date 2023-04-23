NORTHUMBERLAND — Gene Zartman was joined by his 13-year-old son, David, on the first job his new company, Zartman Construction, secured in May 1973.
“We started with almost nothing, a used pick-up truck and that was what started it all,” said Gene Zartman. “Dave helped a little bit at first, but he was only 13. Then I hired our first employee and kept on growing.”
Fifty years later, David Zartman is president of the Northumberland company that employs more than 100, including two of his sons, Daniel, a project manager, and Alexander, a supervisor.
He credits the longevity and success of the family business with the foundation laid by his father, who retired in 2006.
“Dad started with the philosophy of doing right by the customer and we’ve always lived by that,” said David Zartman, who joined the company full-time after graduating from college in 1983.
Supervisor Bob Hoover said the company also prioritizes safety.
“In construction, it’s critical,” he said. “It’s seconds between life and death at any moment.”
As of Friday, the company had 397 days without injury and 1,721 days without lost time.
Zartman Construction will celebrate its 50th anniversary next month with an open house at its office, located at 3000 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 3. Refreshments and tours will be provided.
David Zartman’s niece, Amanda Wolfe, works at the company as a marketing specialist.
“There’s a general family atmosphere,” she said of the workplace.
David Zartman credits the “very talented workforce” he employs with coming up with solutions to difficult problems.
One unique project was a steel railroad drawbridge the Zartman team designed and constructed in Williamsport.
The structure was built over a wire rope prestressor as part of the last segment of a track realignment to eliminate two rail crossings on heavily traveled Maynard Street and allow removal of the tracks running through Penn College.
The project won a national award for the company, one of several earned over the decades.
While there have been challenges in the construction field in the past 50 years, David Zartman said employees and customers have remained with the company through difficult times, including recessions.
“It takes hard work. There have been challenges, but that comes with construction,” he said.
“I think a testament to why we’re around for so long is because our customers continue to come to us and do more work with us, rely on us, and trust us to provide them with the best construction services,” said Daniel Zartman. “That’s why I think we’re still here.”