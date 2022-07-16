Zereta A. Bahner, 85, Sunbury

Zereta A. Bahner, 85 of Fourth Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, July 14, at her home. Zereta was born April 23, 1937, in Sunbury a daughter of the late Leroy and Edna M. (Campbell) Helwig. She married Melvin H. Bahner who preceded her in death in March.
She was a graduate of Sunbury High School. Zereta was a member of the First Reformed Church of Christ in Sunbury.
Zereta enjoyed playing with the grandkids and shopping.
She is survived by her son, Scott M. Bahner and his wife Valerie; her daughters, Toni L. Swope and her husband Joseph, Brenda L. Bahner-Hunt and her husband Jerome; grandchildren Alexis, Christopher, Chrissy, J.B., Mikki, Eric, Stephanie and Jenna; great-grandchildren Sam, Chloe, Allison, Amber, Kyle, Zach, Alyssa, Asher and Sariah.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Helwig “Uncle Peach,” and her sister, Alverna Knouse “Aunt Allie”.
Friends and family may visit Wednesday from 11-noon at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at noon with her Pastor Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.