Zerna M. (Watkins) Bower, 61, of Lewisburg died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 28, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born on March 26, 1960, in Warren and was the daughter of the late John R. and Zerna M. (Lunger) Watkins.
Zerna married Robert F. Bower on January 22, 2006, and they celebrated 15 years of marriage together last year. They were together as a couple for 37 years.
She was a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School Class of 1978 and worked for Eat N Park and Bucknell University as a cook. Zerna enjoyed spending time with Robert and taking care of their ferrets.
In addition to her husband, Zerna is survived by three brothers; John R., Frank I. and Kenneth G. Watkins, six sisters; Linda D. Watkins, Cheryl D. French, Johnna M. Gilliland, Nancy G. Watkins, Sue Ann Caldwell and Stacie L. Farrington and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Zerna was preceded in death by one sister; Laura E. Hart.
A viewing will be held from 2–4 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2021, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
