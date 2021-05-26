WILLIAMSPORT — Brandon Zimmerman and Jagger Dressler had record-breaking performances last week at the District 4 Class 3A track and field meet to lead the Ironmen to a third-place performance as a team.
Zimmerman won 300 hurdles, and finished second in the 110 hurdles and the long jump on Saturday.
Dressler won the triple jump on Thursday, as the Ironmen finished with 116 team points, one ahead of Shikellamy. Lewisburg won the team title.
Zimmerman took on Williamsport’s Allen Taylor in all three events. The pair pushed each other to new heights. Zimmerman finished with 38.22 in the 300 hurdles to set a district record, and Taylor set district records in the 110 hurdles and long jump. Both athletes qualified for states in all three events.
“I knew I was going to have competition with Allen Taylor,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a fantastic athlete. He’s won the hurdles in the past. I know how good he is. He pushes me to be the best competitor I can be. It’s an honor to be able to race against him.”
Zimmerman also won the 200 in 22.06 seconds.
All Dressler wanted on the first day of the district meet was to triple jump 45 feet.
He got more than he aimed for as he set a District 4 and school record in the event
Dressler leaped 45-7.25 top the field. Lewisburg’s Anthony Bhangdia finished second with a long jump of 44-6.50, and Williamsport’s Al-Kabeer Jason placed third with a long of 43-08.5.
“Honestly, 45 was the goal, because that’s the state qualifier,” Dressler said. “Anything above that was just me pushing myself to get more. I’m definitely happy with what happened today.”
The previous Class 3A record was 45-5.5.
“Breaking any district record is just going to feel great,” Dressler said. “I’m definitely feeling good about it.”
K.J. Riley won the javelin with a throw of 172-0 to qualify for states.
On the girls side, the Ironmen placed seventh in Class 2A.
Bella Johns (800) and Grace Petrick (3,200) qualified for states for Danville.