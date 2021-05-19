The Danville News
SUNBURY — Brandon Zimmerman won three events to lead Danville on Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Southern Sectional meet.
He won the long jump, 300-meter hurdles and 200, and placed second in the 110 hurdles.
Danville finished third overall with 115 points, behind Lewisburg (178) and Shikellamy (154.5).
Zimmerman, a senior, was thrilled when he beat Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in the Heartland Athletic Conference Southern Sectional meet.
The high that he felt after that victory lasted just a short time before it was eclipsed by his victory over Rose’s teammate, Braeden Wisloski — arguably the fastest sprinter in the state — in the 200-meter dash.
“Oh, man. I don’t know what happened,” Zimmerman said, just moments after running a blistering personal best of 22 seconds flat in the 200.
“I got around the turn and I felt him pushing me, and he sling-shotted me. He passed me halfway across the turn, and then everything went black,” he said. “I blacked out. I just don’t know what happened. It was unbelievable.
“I came in there just trying to get second because I know how good an athlete Wisloski is,” Zimmerman continued. “Being able to edge him is huge. It’s huge.”
Zimmerman broke the Ironmen school record in the 200 and 110 hurdles. He already owned the mark in the long jump.
Wisloski didn’t expect to lose the 200, but he was happy for what the race did for him.
“I came out here thinking I was going to win by a lot,” he said, “but about 50 yards out, he came flying past me. I tried to press, and I was pressing. It was a loss, but I’m happy with it. It’s fine.”
Zimmerman said Rose “pushed me so much” in the hurdles.
“Having him run in front of me ... he’s an insane athlete, and he definitely pushed me to be a better competitor,” Zimmerman said. “It’s an honor; it was amazing. Him only being a junior is crazy what he’s done, and to beat him is even better. It’s amazing.”
Rose said that the 300s are not his strongest event but, he said, “Zimmerman is a once-in-the-area athlete.”
In his loss to Zimmerman, Rose said, “It was either press him and run bad or run my own race. I ran my own race and I PR’d and I can’t be mad. “(Danville) is triple-A and we are double-A, so I hope we both win a state title.”
Danville’s team of Rory Lieberman, Nick Krohn, Evan Klinger and Douglas Houser won the opening 4x800 relay in 8:33.77. The Ironmen took the javelin title with K.J. Riley’s throw of 168-3.
On the girls side, Grace Petrick and Bella Johns each won an individual event for the Ironmen, who finished in fifth place.
Lewisburg won nine of 18 events, piling up 223 points to double the total of runner-up Mount Carmel (111).
After Mount Carmel, the next three teams — Shikellamy, Southern Columbia and Danville — were within four points of each other and within 10 points of Mount Carmel.
“It all started with the 4x800 (the Green Dragons won in 9:55.96),” said Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa. “Danville and Shikellamy had really good teams, too, and that race helped set the tone for all the girls.”
Danville’s team of Johns, Hannah Bartholomew, Coyla Bartholomew and Petrick was second in the 3,200 relay.
Johns won the 800 in 2:25.55, more than a second ahead of Lewisburg’s Maggie Daly, the runner-up.
Petrick took first in the 3,200 in 11:53.19, which was 16 seconds ahead of teammate Coyla Bartholomew, who was second. Danville’s Hannah Bartholomew placed third in the race.
The Ironmen’s Caillie Fish was second in the shot put.
Victoria Bartholomew placed third in the 1,600 for the Ironmen.