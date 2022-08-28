Twenty-five years ago, 14 year-old Nathan Zohner completed an award-winning science fair project that he titled “How Gullible Are We?” His project convinced 43 of his 50 classmates to vote to ban dihydrogen monoxide (DMHO).
Zohner listed DMHO’s positive uses as vital for most life on Earth, and is also used as a fire retardant and a generator of electricity. On the negative side, Zohner noted that DMHO can cause significant loss of life in its liquid or gas form and a large portion of deaths are caused by accidental inhalation.
When all the votes were in, Zohner unveiled the fact that DMHO is commonly known as water. Zoner’s “surprise project” was covered by local newspapers and eventually many more throughout the country. His project inspired the new word, zohnerism, defined as using facts to lead a scientifically ignorant group of people to a false conclusion.
In today’s world, it seems that more people believe in what they read on social media rather than bothering to check any facts about a particular issue, and even then we are faced with the term “alternative facts,” words that just drive this Old Codger nuts. In my mind, there are no alternative facts. A fact is a fact until updated information proves otherwise.
Nathan Zohner used factual information to show how gullible people can be when faced with factual information they didn’t understand. Today, lies are used in the same manner as zohnerisms. How many people really believe the moon landing was faked? How about smoking doesn’t cause lung cancer? Was the Trojan Horse real? And what about Hillary Clinton’s child sex ring (pizzagate)? And is it true that your IQ can drop by 10 or more points over several week’s time if you spend more than an hour a day on Facebook?
My whole point in doing this column is to find factual information to support whatever thoughts and opinions you have for living your life. One of the best recent examples of “lies over facts” is former president Trump’s insistence that the election was rigged and he won. Even Rudy Giuliani noted when asked if the election was rigged said “we have a lot of theories but no facts to support them.”
Consequently, “the Big Lie” will most likely go down in history as the Big Lie because there is no factual information to support the claim. As we now know, the “Big Lie” led to an angry crowd that led to the deaths of five people and injuring about 140 more in an effort to halt the certification of the election.
Another major lie that has factual information to refute it is “Climate change is a hoax.” The Union of Concerned Scientists has plenty of information on this issue. They are a nonprofit this Old Codger supports and I see them as one of the best factual presenters on a variety of issues.
As Nathan Zohner noted, we can be a very gullible group of Americans in addition to being scientifically and/or politically ignorant.
So, please take the time to check for factual information in places other than Facebook or your friends (unless they have a lot of experience with the issue). Or how about reading one or more books or magazine articles on the issue?
And did you know that there are three comets headed toward Earth and that the Russians just invaded Florida??? Just kidding … they’re not coming for you yet and probably never will but I’ll have to do a fact check on that! Then again, maybe this Old Codger is ready for a nap?
Bob Derr, the Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.