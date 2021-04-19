DANVILLE — Plans to introduce non-motorized boat rentals at the Montour Preserve sailed through a zoning hearing without objections on Monday afternoon.
The Montour County Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception for the plan presented by Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), which leases the preserve from Talen Energy.
Zoning hearing board Solicitor Robert L. Marks said the board forwarded letters to seven neighbors and none objected to the plan.
The MARC board on Feb. 22 approved Riverside Adventure Company, owned by Dave Decoteau, as the vendor to rent unpowered watercraft such as canoes, kayaks and paddleboats from a kiosk and rent or sell fishing, boating and picnic supplies from a concession stand adjacent to the preserve’s Lake Chillisquaque. No permanent structure will be erected.